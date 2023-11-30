Sign In

Loved by Developers.
Trusted by Ops

Bitnami makes it easy to get your favorite open source software up and running on any platform, including your laptop, Kubernetes and all the major clouds. In addition to popular community offerings, Bitnami, now part of VMware, provides IT organizations with an enterprise offering that is secure, compliant, continuously maintained and customizable to your organizational policies.

Application
Enterprise
VMware Marketplace

Application

Discover more than 180 applications, servers, and language runtimes packaged for your favorite platforms

Enterprise

Curate a custom catalog of open source containers, packaged for Kubernetes and delivered to your repository with VMware Tanzu Application Catalog ™

VMware Marketplace

Discover and deploy continuously validated third party and open-source solutions deployable on VMware endpoints

Bitnami Experience
In Your Hands

1M+

Deployments Per Month

Every

Major Cloud

130+

Open Source Applications

Any

Deployment Format
Open Source vs. Enterprise Edition of Bitnami Application Catalog

Read this blog post to learn about different types of Application Catalogs offered by VMware Tanzu

Learn more

Interested?

Provide us your details to receive the Bitnami Newsletter for news, events and more.

Please see our Privacy Policy to learn how we use your personal information.

Social Media

Blog Nov 30, 2023

Deploy Continuously Updated Apps into AKS Clusters with Bitnami and Azure Kubernetes Applications

A few months ago, we  announced the release of a set of Bitnami solutions ...

See All Blogs