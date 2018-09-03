Joomla!
about 1 month ago
3.9.18
Deployment Offering
Bitnami Joomla! Stack Virtual Machines
Bitnami Virtual Machines contain a minimal Linux operating system with Joomla! installed and configured. Using the Bitnami Virtual Machine image requires hypervisor software such as VMware Player or VirtualBox. Both of these hypervisors are available free of charge.
- Try, test and work with the application in your local environment without installation required
- Completely isolated environment. A perfect sandbox for your project
Do you want to move to the cloud? Check our Single-Tier assets.
Additional resources
- Documentation
- Application credentials
- Getting Started with VMware
- Getting Started with VirtualBox
- Changelog
- Support
Bitnami VMs optimized for VMware Cloud on AWS and VMware Cloud Director are available through the VMware Marketplace.
Download Virtual Machines for Bitnami Joomla! Stack
Other versions
VMDK virtual machines are deprecated. Use them only with KVM and legacy VMware products
|Version
|Arch
|Size
|Checksum
|Joomla! 3.9.18-0
|64-bit
|555 MB
|show
|Download .VMDK format Download .VMDK format
Credentials
Default Application Login
|Username
|user
|Password
|Created on boot. Follow these instructions to retrieve it
SSH / SFTP / SCP Connection
|Username
|bitnami
|Password
|how to connect to the server through SSH and upload files via SCP