Bitnami Virtual Machines contain a minimal Linux operating system with Joomla! installed and configured. Using the Bitnami Virtual Machine image requires hypervisor software such as VMware Player or VirtualBox. Both of these hypervisors are available free of charge.

  • Try, test and work with the application in your local environment without installation required
  • Completely isolated environment. A perfect sandbox for your project

3.9.18-0 Checksum
MD5
e7f635d23f06388f89d7b68f85a336fe
SHA1
a9f310fb88f997582b72df405f1d922a88d5e09e
SHA256
4d741f119500efc606ddecd27216041f6c3fb8120d951e45653cab380fde770a
Credentials

Default Application Login
Username user
Password Created on boot. Follow these instructions to retrieve it
SSH / SFTP / SCP Connection
Username bitnami
Password how to connect to the server through SSH and upload files via SCP